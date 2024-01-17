Parker Fire serves up delicious pancakes

Fire Chief Max Masters, Jacoby Masters and Josh Ketcham serve breakfast to hungry patrons. (photo/Monique Hurtado) Monique R. Hurtado | Writer Parker Volunteer Fire Department kicked off the New Year with their annual pancake feed at the Parker Community building. Many from Parker and surrounding towns came to partake of the delicious breakfast composed of…
