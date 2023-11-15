Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor When it comes to our children’s education, we all want the best for them. Recently, a ranking of the top 10 public schools in and around the Sioux Falls area was released, and Parker made the list.The area encompassed in the study was from Dell Rapids south to Canton, and…
Latest News
- All hands on deck for Thanksgiving
- Meeting held to discuss possible Viborg-Hurley athletic complex
- Electric vehicles pose new challenges in emergency situations
- Parker High School makes top 10
- Irene-Wakonda Veterans Day program a success
- Tree donated for Irene’s Christmas in the Valley tree lighting
- I-W Oral Interp season ends
- Irene American Legion & Auxiliary to hold annual soup and bingo night
- Marion FCCLA sponsored Veterans Day program
- Carole’s Opening soon in Marion