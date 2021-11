Parker honor rolls

Parker School host Veteran’s Day program November 18th, 2021

by admin Veterans Day is a special day to remember the military men and women who have sacrificed their lives to provide […]

Honoring our military service members November 11th, 2021

by admin Dawn Rye | Writer Not only did the veterans protect the U.S. rights and freedom, but they also have provided […]

Know the dangers of the gravel road November 11th, 2021

by admin Dawn Rye | Writer Gravel roads are a fact of life for many rural Turner County drivers that present particular […]

Ten bridges to be named in honor of military veterans in Turner County November 11th, 2021

by admin Dawn Rye | Writer The countries fallen heroes are no longer with us, but their memories remain in the hearts […]