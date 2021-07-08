Parker kids learn bicycle safety

Learning bike safety through obstacle course
Recently, some Parker kids took part in the bicycle safety rodeo hosted by Turner County Deputy Colter Hendrix and Turner County Emergency Manager Brad Georgeson at the Turner County fairgrounds. Top left: Eli Mckenney rides his bike with all smiles as he makes his way through the obstacle course of cones at the fairground during the bike safety rodeo. Top right:  Eli Mckenney and sister Emma listen to deputy Hendrix as he explains the importance of bike safety.  Bottom right: Colton Kleinsasser speeding his way through the twist and turns on the bike safety obstacle course. Photos/Dawn Rye 

Cycling is one of the many ways to get exercise, see the sights and reduce the carbon footprint. Why is bike safety so important? Many think bike riding is fun and a safe way to get places. But accidents happen. Every year many kids need to see their doctor or go to the emergency room because of bike injuries.

Recently, Deputy Colter Hendrix and Turner County Emergency Manager Brad Georgeson hosted a bicycle safety course at the fairgrounds on Wednesday, June 23. 

Hendrix said he wanted to put on a bicycle safety course because he believed it was something Parker kids needed. It is essential to stay safe and do their part in sharing the copacetic flow of traffic in Parker. 

He explained some tips to remember when riding a bike are-wearing a helmet, riding the bike on the far-right side of the road and using hand signals.

