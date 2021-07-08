Parker kids learn bicycle safety

Dawn Rye | Writer
Cycling is one of the many ways to get exercise, see the sights and reduce the carbon footprint. Why is bike safety so important? Many think bike riding is fun and a safe way to get places. But accidents happen. Every year many kids need to see their doctor or go to the emergency room because of bike injuries.
Recently, Deputy Colter Hendrix and Turner County Emergency Manager Brad Georgeson hosted a bicycle safety course at the fairgrounds on Wednesday, June 23.
Hendrix said he wanted to put on a bicycle safety course because he believed it was something Parker kids needed. It is essential to stay safe and do their part in sharing the copacetic flow of traffic in Parker.
He explained some tips to remember when riding a bike are-wearing a helmet, riding the bike on the far-right side of the road and using hand signals.