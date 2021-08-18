Parker Library host scan day

Dawn Rye | Writer

Bring your history photos, letters, diaries, family histories, service records, and any other historical or sentimental document to the Parker Public Library on Wednesday, Sept. 15, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

The South Dakota State Library staff will scan the documents and create a digital copy to preserve for the future. A USB flash drive with digital copies of the documents will be provided at no cost to participants.

Please contact the library at 605-297-5552 or parkerlib@iw.net to sign up for a 40 minutes time slot.