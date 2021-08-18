Parker Library host scan day

By | Posted 10 hours ago |

Dawn Rye | Writer

Bring your history photos, letters, diaries, family histories, service records, and any other historical or sentimental document to the Parker Public Library on Wednesday, Sept. 15, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. 

The South Dakota State Library staff will scan the documents and create a digital copy to preserve for the future. A USB flash drive with digital copies of the documents will be provided at no cost to participants. 

Please contact the library at 605-297-5552 or parkerlib@iw.net to sign up for a 40 minutes time slot.

Comments are closed.

  • Another successful Turner County Fair

    10 hours ago
    by

    Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor The four best days of summer have once again come and gone, and it is […]

    Local gives back to Turner County Food Pantry

    10 hours ago
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Volunteering your time to support a cause is showing passion for something they will never regret. […]

    Parker School offers free lunch meal

    10 hours ago
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer The National School Lunch Program (NSLP) is a federally assisted meal program operating in public and […]

    Broncs, Barrels & Bulls results

    10 hours ago
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer The action-packed fun for the entire family for the Broncs, Barrels & Bulls was hosted Monday, […]

    Local barrel racer ranks 13th in the nation

    August 18th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Barrel racing is a rodeo event in which a horse and rider attempt to run a […]

  • Parker Derby enters 12th year

    August 18th, 2021
    by

    By Shane Merrill | Sports It was near perfect weather for the 12th annual Parker youth fishing derby, which took […]

    MAP Growth is an assessment for measuring achievement and growth

    August 18th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Parker School board meeting Principal, Janelle Johnson discussed that she wants to continue […]

    Army Private First Class Rand honored with Turner County Bridge

    August 18th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County Commissioner meeting, the board discussed the SD bridge dedication in honor […]

    Parker Business owners host free swim day

    August 18th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Summer in South Dakota is officially wrapping up. It feels like summer just started and it’s […]

    Tragedy strikes in Turner County

    August 12th, 2021
    by

    Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor A stepping-stone amongst the rubble reflects the love a family shared.  A Saturday like any […]

  • What’s Happening

    Irene Richardson

    95 Saturday, August 14, 2021 Parker  Irene Genevieve Richardson was born on July 24, 1926, at Rock Valley, Iowa, to […]

    Parker falls to Baltic in opener

    Shane Merrill | Sports The Parker football team traveled to Baltic to open the 2021 season last Friday night facing […]

    Darlene Kaufman

    90  Monday, Aug. 9 Marion  Darlene was born June 12, 1931, at the family farm at Marion to Abe J. […]