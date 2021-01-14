Parker places second in Mitchell

Parker librarian finds ways to engage community safely 8 hours ago

by admin Julia Johnson | Staff Intern Walk into the Parker library any day of the week pre-pandemic and you may find […]

Council discusses streets, camper living 8 hours ago

by admin Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor Two main topics were discussed at last week’s city council meeting in Parker. Street Superintendent […]

Body found south of Parker 8 hours ago

by admin Dawn Rye | Writer Last Saturday, Turner County deputy Trent VanRavenswaay was dispatched to a suspicious vehicle on a minimum […]

Building eligibility granted in Bousfield addition 8 hours ago

by admin Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s planning and zoning meeting, a motion was made to quick claim deed property […]