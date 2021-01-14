Parker places second in Mitchell

Recently, the Parker High School Radio Quiz Bowl team travelled to Mitchell on Saturday, Jan. 9. They were undefeated going into Saturday’s competition. Only the top eight teams made it to Mitchell. Parker received second place and $500. There were over 30 teams in the initial competition. Presenting their check to the school was Dr. DeBoer, Jacob VanVelzen, Natalie Haase, Anthony Anderson, Dawson Maska, Codi Stirling and Mrs. Johnson. The students are coached by Mrs. Strehlo and Ms Harms. 

