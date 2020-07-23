Parker pool closed

By | Posted July 23rd, 2020 |

Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor

The Parker Pool announced its temporary closure due to a lifeguard testing positive for COVID-19 last week. 

According to pool manager Jodi Friman, she was notified on Friday morning that one of the pool’s lifeguards had tested positive for COVID-19. Friman noted that after receiving the call, she then was contacted by the South Dakota Department of Health SDDOH and gave them the names and numbers of every lifeguard that had been in contact with the individual who tested positive. 

“Unfortunately, due to doing some mandatory training all but one lifeguard was exposed,” said Friman. 

She noted that about 50 patrons had been at the pool but according to the SDDOH, there was little to no risk due to being outside, not being within six feet for 15 minutes or greater and that the chlorine and cleaning that pool staff was doing would have slowed/stopped the spread. 

Friman quickly got to work and posted information on social media letting the community know of the closure before they heard it elsewhere. 

“Rumors and speculation tend to lead to panic and chaos so I just tried to diffuse them as quickly as possible,” she said. 

City finance officer Adam Jans said, “It was unfortunate we had to temporarily close the pool during the hottest weeks of the summer.  Jodi spent countless hours on the phone with the CDC, and did an amazing job notifying the public of the situation.”

The pool is scheduled to reopen on Saturday, Aug. 1. 

Comments are closed.

  • Parker School District to reopen with a “Return to Learn” platform

    July 23rd, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye| Writer During last week’s Parker School Board meeting, the board discussed reopening the school to students with CDC […]

    Poll’s rural residential request tabled

    July 23rd, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye| Writer During last week’s Turner County planning and zoning meeting, a motion was made to table a request […]

    Controversy continues

    July 15th, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor The continuing issues       regarding the sidewalks in Parker was the main topic […]

    A CLEAR VIEW

    July 15th, 2020
    by

    Fence permit tabled

    July 15th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Monroe Town Board meeting, Anne Beil’s building permit was discussed and a motion […]

  • “A traditional” 4-H fair show with social distancing guidelines

    July 15th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting, a motion was made to allow 4-H kids to […]

    Helpline Center hotline now accessible to all South Dakota residents

    July 15th, 2020
    by

    Melissa Voss | Editor, Minnehaha Messenger On Wednesday, July 1, the Helpline Center announced that their 211 hotline would be […]

    Saying goodbye to a piece of school history

    July 8th, 2020
    by

    Sheriff’s office received grant to hire deputy

    July 8th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting, a motion was made to approve the grant for […]

    Local accidents include fatality

    July 8th, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, a Harrisburg teen has been identified as the […]

  • What’s Happening

    Helen Halvorson

    94 Thursday, July 16 Viborg Helen was born on March 27, 1926, to Ernest and Elva Benson. She attended country […]

    Kenneth Lee Van Emmerik

    76 Monday, July 6 Chandler, Ariz. Ken grew up in the Salem area. He joined the Navy in November 1966 […]

    Teeners take 6th at State B

    Shane Merrill |  Writer The Parker 14u Teeners traveled to Webster last weekend for the annual class ‘B’ state tournament. […]