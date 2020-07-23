Parker pool closed

Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor

The Parker Pool announced its temporary closure due to a lifeguard testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

According to pool manager Jodi Friman, she was notified on Friday morning that one of the pool’s lifeguards had tested positive for COVID-19. Friman noted that after receiving the call, she then was contacted by the South Dakota Department of Health SDDOH and gave them the names and numbers of every lifeguard that had been in contact with the individual who tested positive.

“Unfortunately, due to doing some mandatory training all but one lifeguard was exposed,” said Friman.

She noted that about 50 patrons had been at the pool but according to the SDDOH, there was little to no risk due to being outside, not being within six feet for 15 minutes or greater and that the chlorine and cleaning that pool staff was doing would have slowed/stopped the spread.

Friman quickly got to work and posted information on social media letting the community know of the closure before they heard it elsewhere.

“Rumors and speculation tend to lead to panic and chaos so I just tried to diffuse them as quickly as possible,” she said.

City finance officer Adam Jans said, “It was unfortunate we had to temporarily close the pool during the hottest weeks of the summer. Jodi spent countless hours on the phone with the CDC, and did an amazing job notifying the public of the situation.”

The pool is scheduled to reopen on Saturday, Aug. 1.