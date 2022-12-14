Congratulations to this week’s Parker Pride winners! Thank you, students, for showing your four core values: trust, respect, responsibility, and safety. Front row from left to right: Meredith Houska, Ryker Weinstein, Harrison Hendrix, Viola Batson. Middle row from left to right: Easton Olson, Julian Engel, Eli Schaefer, Brant Whitcomb Jr.. Back row from left to right: Sutton Phillips,…
Latest News
