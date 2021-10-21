Parker Public Library participates in Jumpstart’s Annual Read for the record

By | Posted October 21st, 2021 |

Please join us for Jumpstart’s Read for the Record at the Parker Public Library on Thursday, Oct. 28.  Join us for story time and activities at 10 a.m.  Or stop in throughout the day to read the story and receive a treat!  Our goal is to have as many people (kids and adults) counted on this day.  Everyone is welcome to become part of the record!  This year’s story is “Amy Wu and the Patchwork Dragon” by Kat Zhang and Charlene Chua.  Contact the library for further information about Read for the Record.  Call 605-297-5552 or email parkerlib@iw.net.

About Read for the Record 
Jumpstart’s 16th annual Read for the Recordis a high-visibility annual fall campaign engaging overtwo million participants who aim to:

Increase awareness about the critical importance and impact of early literacy

Make high-quality children’s books accessible for all children

Provide support for Jumpstart for Young Children’s work with early learners in underserved communities across the country

