Parker Quiz Bowl brings home championship

By | Posted April 7th, 2021 |

The high school quiz bowl team participated in the BEC Quiz Bowl competition on Monday, March 29 at Baltic. The team won the competition. They scored 96 points. Second place only had 71 points. Back row members are: Anthony Anderson, Codi Stirling, Dawson Maska and Jacob VanVelzen. Front row from left is Natalie Haase, Shelby Pankratz and Joni Dykstra who came along to fulfill the rounds. Coach Ms. Roxie Harms said they did an awesome job. The team is coached by Harms and Mrs. Mary Jo Strehlo. 

