Parker School Board continues to discuss school project

Dawn Rye | Writer

During last week’s Parker School District meeting, the board discussed a few adjustments to future project plans.

Superintendent Donavan DeBoer said after meeting with the architects on Monday, a few changes were made when it comes to rooms. He noted in 1938 addition student classes could be brought to the main floor. DeBoer stated the junior high on the one end and around the corner would be high school. He explained they could place the students together based on a similar curriculum. DeBoer said the most significant change is having one science lab and have the room split with windows and doors. He noted they still could utilize the room in the 38 addition, but it would eliminate purchasing an elevator and save dollars to put someplace else. DeBoer stated there had been a discussion with Koch Hazard to leave the HVAC system on the roof.

He said the 1938 addition would allow overflow and flexibility, especially when transitioning from phase I to phase II. DeBoer noted the parking is a concern and will meet with the city council about a one-way street with parallel parking on both sides.

“I’m excited about the process and deciding how we are moving forward,” commented DeBoer.

He explained for buses and loading students off Second Street and talked about expanding Second Street for parking too. DeBoer said the first floor consists of an office and possible workspace for teachers, kindergarten rooms, first and second graders and an elementary music room. He noted on the second level included room for third through sixth grade and staff facilities.

DeBoer said Jim Vogel worked hard to help DA Davidson representative Jerry Spethman pitch the school certificates about the city and its worth and where the future dollars are in Parker. He noted after talking with Koch Hazard’s Keith Thompson, they are three months ahead of schedule. DeBoer believes after the conversation with Thompson, the school should get bids out by Thursday, April 1, or specs and start breaking ground when school is out.

