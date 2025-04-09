Parker School Board holds meeting to continue discussion on possible sports cooperative with Marion School

Apr 9, 2025

Renae Hansen | Editor A special meeting was held on Thursday, April 3, by the Parker School Board to discuss the possible sports cooperative between the Parker and Marion Schools. Parker School Board President Ransom Jones welcomed Marion School Board members Jared Schmidt and Matt Donelan and Marion Superintendent Brian Brosnahan to the meeting.The meeting…

