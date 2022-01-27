Parker School Board looking to fill four vacancies in upcoming election

Dawn Rye | Writer

Residents of the school district elect school board members each year during an annual election. The Parker School Board has four vacancies available for the upcoming election held in April.

New to the community and not sure what a school board member does? They help to determine educational policy and administrative procedures in a school district. Members provide oversight for the school district with responsibilities including developing a system of accountability and setting the district’s direction, ensuring the district’s central administration staff pursues its stated goals, controlling the district’s funds, and soliciting the community’s support.

According to Parker Business Manager, Jim Vogel, positions will become vacant due to the expiration of the present term(s) of office or due to the resignation of the following school board member(s).

Board members Matt Rand and Greg Simmermon served a two (2) three (3) year terms for someone residing anywhere in the school district.

Circulation of nominating petitions started Friday Jan. 28 and petitions may be filed in the office of the business manager located at the Parker School District, Parker between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. central standard time not later than Friday, Feb. 25 at 5 p.m., or mailed by registered mail not later than Friday, Feb. 25 at 5 p.m.

Candidates must be a resident voter of the Parker School District and must file a Declaration of Candidacy, signed by such candidate and at least 20 electors of the school district. Nominating petitions can be secured, by the candidate, from the School Business Manager, Jim Vogel.