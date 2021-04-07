Parker School discuss preliminary cost for Phase I

Dawn Rye| Writer

During last week’s Parker School Board meeting, the board discussed the design development preliminary cost for the Phase I school construction project that will begin in May.

Business manager Jim Vogel said they met with Koch Hazard to receive some updated costs with an increase in price in the remodeled areas.

The estimated cost is $5.1 million with the electrical and mechanical work on the 1956 and 1962 addition to bring the building up to HVAC standards as well as replacing ceilings and remodeling classrooms including the 1938 addition to bring it up to modern standards. Vogel said the estimated cost for the remodel’s mechanical side is $3 million, being Phase I.5. Once the remodel is complete, junior high and high school will be moving into the area.

He stated the original estimates from Koch Hazard when the project began was back in January with three series of preliminary costs starting at $5.8 million and mechanical at $1.1 million. Back in March, the board was presented with a $78,805 price decrease and in the third iteration, the board reviewed Phase I and Phase I.5 to $8.1 million with an increase of $1.25 million from the previous month’s estimates. From Vogel’s understanding, the cost increase has to do with retrofitting the electrical and mechanical in the older buildings to bring them up to code when tying in new systems into old structures. He noted the board is not bound, the school does have the money in the bank and the board does have the right to place a hold on the project. With the current estimated cash the school has in capital outlay proceeds, the school could pay for Phase I and Phase I.5 on their own. During Phase II, with the original cost of $2.5 million, the board would have to figure out where those funds would come from.

Vogel explained that the school does have options that include borrowing from themselves with cash, borrowing money in the general fund and paying it back, using money from the special education fund and paying it back, or continue to use capital outlay funds as they come in. He stated if the board is mindful of other capital projects, that will provide a source that could be used for Phase II.

Another couple of options are going to local banks and asking for a loan or using the school district’s increased property value to provide more capital outlay certificates.

He reminded the board these are estimates and the bids are to be opened on Tuesday, April 27 at 2 p.m. The board has the opportunity to discuss the proposals at the May meeting and decide if the bids are acceptable to move forward.