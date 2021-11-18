Parker School District discuss PBIS program

By | Posted November 18th, 2021 |

Dawn Rye | Writer

PBIS (Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports) is a school wide system that implements effective ways to develop lifelong positive behavior in preschool, elementary, middle and high school students. 

During last week’s Parker School Board meeting, Parker School Success Coordinator Jennifer Becker and Title 1 Teacher Melissa Bauer addressed the Parker PBIS program.

Superintendent Donavan DeBoer said the PBIS allows teachers to teach students proper behavior and to hand out appropriate punishment. Many students need support with positive feedback on what expected behavior looks like in a school. 

Bauer noted that the system recognizes students for their positive behavior and when they need extra support in their behavior. The positive helps the teachers reteach and practice those expectations. Parker School District implemented PBIS in 2017 and the committee consists of elementary, middle school, high school and administrative staff. 

There are expectations for the classroom, hallways, lunchroom and bus area. 

Becker stated that the committee had to determine the values that were important in the school district. The committee came up with the CORE 4 (Respect, Responsibility, Trust and Safety) and elementary students earned Parker Pride tickets to be drawn from their teacher’s box to win the Parker Pride prize for the week. High school and junior high students earn gift certificates, first in the lunch line or Dr. DeBoer’s parking spot. 

She noted the school had done some school wide celebration in the past with the movie at the Lund Theater in Viborg.  Seventh – 12 went before Christmas and the remainder went at the end of the school year.  

Bauer said if a child does not meet the expectations, having a system in place for the teachers and committee allows them respond to those behaviors appropriately. If students have reoccurring or minor behaviors, those are documented with a stop and think ticket and major behavior with an office referral. The SWIS program (School-Wide Information System) helps keep track of the school minor and significant behaviors. 

Becker explained that currently, 461 students have zero or one stop and think tickets, two students who have received eight stop and think tickets out of the 480 students total.

