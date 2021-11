Veterans Day is a special day to remember the military men and women who have sacrificed their lives to provide freedom to the nation. It seems appropriate to thank them for their service with a meaningful program hosted by schools and communities.

During the program, SFC Sergeant First Class Steve Davis, with his hand on his heart, stood next to Caleb, Noah, and Andrew Christiansen while the Parker kindergarten students said the Pledge of Allegiance. Photo/Dawn Rye