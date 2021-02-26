Parker students staying dedicated through second semester

Dawn Rye | Writer

High school honor roll serves students’ purpose to assess their academic performance and establish future goals. Most students on the honor roll are motivated and dedicated to their educational experience. This is no different for the students who recently made the honor roll at the Parker School District.

Principal Janelle Johnson said to be on the honor roll, a student must acquire an A or B average with no missing assignments. She noted students are mindful and are continually checking DDN (Digital Data Network). Johnson stated being on the honor roll shows a strong work ethic and demonstrates what the students are learning in each class and how to apply it to the future. She explained some challenges students faced were being quarantined and keeping up on their assignments. Johnson said it’s essential to be present and stay in contact with the teachers. In quarter two, she stated 173 students made the honor roll, making the school 77 percent of the junior high and high school.

“Lots of hard work, determination and focus,” commented Johnson.

She said she feels this is a strong year for the Parker School District and the Zoom sessions has helped students that had to be home. It allows the students to be involved and still be able to communicate.

Johnson stated she encourages students to be on time for class and take advantage of the 52 minutes they get with their teachers to expand their knowledge.

She said the teachers are huge game players when it comes to helping students.

Johnson noted English teacher Sarah Barnhardt believes it is fantastic for students to see their learning opportunities to go back and make corrections. High school math teacher Roxanne Harms feels the teachers have much credit towards all of the students on the honor roll, but the parents also do.

Not only are the students dedicated to making the honor roll, but they are also improving their growth through MAP Growth testing. MAP Growth is an assessment for measuring achievement and growth in K–12 math, reading, language usage and science.

Johnson explained that students tested in the fall and recently, that allows the teachers to see the growth percent. She said MAP would automatically estimate what each students’ growth would be. Johnson noted after the second exam, MAP will calculate if a student meets their growth. She stated when MAP tells the teacher the student didn’t meet growth, it means students didn’t meet MAP’s development.

Johnson explained when a student truly applies themselves on the MAP test it will provide accurate results. She said it’s a tiered test and the more correct answers, the more complex the questions get. Johnson noted if a student starts where their growth is supposed to be but struggling, it will lower the standards to allow the students the opportunity to work their way back with confidence.

She stated some students don’t understand why they are taking the MAP testing. Johnson said in her previous career, she would sit down and individual conference with each student and encourage them no matter where their MAP growth way it was progressing. She explained MAP breaks down in detail the growth standards and allowed students to focus on one subject.

Johnson said MAP testing, ASVAB career test and the South Dakota Mylife test would help the student’s breakdown their skills and provide guidance on a future career.

“Students don’t make the connection to all the puzzle pieces, but our staff is knowledgeable enough to help guide them along the way,” commented Johnson.