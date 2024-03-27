Parker students sweep 2024 Visual Arts Contest

Features, News

Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor For seven years artist and educator Dave Fuller has been taking his Parker students to the South Dakota Visual Arts Contest. Six of those seven years they returned as State Champions, and this year was no different. As usual, the students impressed both judges and visitors and came home champions.Congratulations…

