Parker to host “Enchanted Forest” prom

By | Posted April 7th, 2021 |

Dawn Rye | Writer 

The biggest night of the year is finally here, which means dates, dresses, tuxedos, dinner, and friends are hanging out. Of course, don’t forget the tons of photos throughout the night uploaded to social media later. Prom season is officially here, where high school juniors and seniors participate in a night full of festivities.

Parker First grade teacher Jackie Lackas said this year’s theme is “Enchanted Forest,” with the grand march taking place a 6 p.m. and doors opening at 5:45 p.m. The public must wear a mask and keep in mind that plans can change depending on COVID numbers. 

One of the challenges the prom committee has faced is the diligence of COVID data. The school has been fortunate to be in school since August. The students are looking forward to hosting a traditional prom with only a few requirements. 

Lackas explained some challenges for funding the prom is each year, the prom theme is different, meal and entertainment the prom expenses varies. The students have been fortunate enough to participate in two to three basketball or wrestling concession fundraisers, which is an excellent way for the junior class to raise money to offset the cost. The prom committee received 30 percent of the concession sold at those events.

Parent Peggy Berens said the students will have with snacks during the after-prom party. Students will take part in a hypnotist act, take photos in a photo booth, enjoy a casino night and sing karaoke during the night.

