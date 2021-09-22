Parker vendor fair spawns return of the Turtle Races

Naomi Thompson shows off her paint turtle. (Photo/Donna Rumbaugh)

Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor

Turtle Days is an event that started back in the 70’s in Parker. It was wildly popular, but recently has been an on again, off again celebration. Of course, there was no event last year, but this year Turtle Days returned with the help of some Main Street retailers.

There were four races held on Saturday, September 18th at noon at the Community Building. Enough entrants were signed up for three age group divisions, bringing three turtles and seven kids racing. Turtles can be unpredictable, and racing them usually provides for some great entertainment, especially for the kids.

The first race was hands down a clear-cut winner. During the second race, the turtle entered by Hayden Smith was moving, but wasn’t fast enough to be the winner. In both the first and second heats, the third place turtle just hid in its shell and refused to move. But by the third race, all three turtles decided to show up for the race, but then quickly lost interest, with #3 stopping to take a break and return to its shell. The fourth race proved to be a close one with two turtles keeping an even pace, headed in opposite directions. A final burst of energy put the winning turtle over the top for the win.

1st Race winner was Gemma Ihnen, with Hayden Smith taking 2nd place and Ella Reynolds 3rd.

2nd Race winner was again Gemma Ihnen, with Hayden Smith taking 2nd place and Ian Reynolds coming in 3rd.

3rd Race winner was Naomi Thompson, with Hayden Smith staying consistent at 2nd place and Bree Reynolds coming in 3rd.

4th Race winner was Sammy Rauenhorst, with Hayden Smith again taking 2nd and Zoe Reynolds coming in 3rd.