Parker welcomes new chiropractor

Dawn Rye | Writer

Many people don’t understand how the chiropractic world works; they only assume they treat back pain. But a chiropractor’s treatment can be used for a wide variety of physical problems, migraines, chronic pain, carpal tunnel and muscle strain.

Active Spine, located on North Main Ave. in Parker, welcomes Dr. Brian Dozark, who recently took over for Dr. Brett Herlyn. Growing up in a small town, he understands the small-town roots and hopes to provide quality healthcare options for Parker and surrounding communities.

Dozark grew up in Fort Pierre and graduated from Stanley County High School. After receiving his Bachelor of Science degree from SDSU, he then received his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Northwestern Health Science University in Bloomington, Minn. While living in Pierre with his family, he owned and operated a chiropractic clinic in Pierre before he and his wife moved their family to Sioux Falls 10 years ago. Aidan (Sophomore at Erie HS in Erie, CO; Aidan lives with a host family in Colorado and is playing Tier 1 hockey for the Rocky Mountain Roughriders); Grace (Freshman at Jefferson HS in Sioux Falls; participates in competitive dance at Champion Legacy); Easton (6th grade at Memorial MS in Sioux Falls; participates in hockey for the Sioux Falls Flyers); Bauer (2nd grade at Pettigrew Elementary in Sioux Falls; participates in hockey for the Brandon Valley IceCats).

He is a licensed Doctor of Chiropractic in the state of S.D. and N.D. and is certified in Applied Functional Science (CAFS), which gives him specialized training in assessing and treating human movement.

When asked why he wanted to become a chiropractor, he said “I always knew that I wanted to do something in healthcare. Then when I was a sophomore in high school I was in a rollover car accident and began having neck pain and headaches following the accident. A friend recommended I see a chiropractor and after my first treatment, I knew that’s what I wanted to be,” commented Dozark.

His techniques are primarily diversified but occasionally he will use activator and Thompson Drop techniques.

“I also utilize soft tissue techniques including Active Muscle Release, Graston and Cross Friction Manual Therapy. In addition to the chiropractic adjustment and soft tissue, I also incorporate some functional and dynamic stretching and exercises to improve overall movement.,” stated Dozark.

