Parker welcomes new chiropractor

By | Posted September 30th, 2021 |

Dawn Rye | Writer

Many people don’t understand how the chiropractic world works; they only assume they treat back pain. But a chiropractor’s treatment can be used for a wide variety of physical problems, migraines, chronic pain, carpal tunnel and muscle strain.

Active Spine, located on North Main Ave. in Parker, welcomes Dr. Brian Dozark, who recently took over for Dr. Brett Herlyn. Growing up in a small town, he understands the small-town roots and hopes to provide quality healthcare options for Parker and surrounding communities. 

Dozark grew up in Fort Pierre and graduated from Stanley County High School. After receiving his Bachelor of Science degree from SDSU, he then received his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Northwestern Health Science University in Bloomington, Minn. While living in Pierre with his family, he owned and operated a chiropractic clinic in Pierre before he and his wife moved their family to Sioux Falls 10 years ago. Aidan (Sophomore at Erie HS in Erie, CO; Aidan lives with a host family in Colorado and is playing Tier 1 hockey for the Rocky Mountain Roughriders); Grace (Freshman at Jefferson HS in Sioux Falls; participates in competitive dance at Champion Legacy); Easton (6th grade at Memorial MS in Sioux Falls; participates in hockey for the Sioux Falls Flyers); Bauer (2nd grade at Pettigrew Elementary in Sioux Falls; participates in hockey for the Brandon Valley IceCats). 

He is a licensed Doctor of Chiropractic in the state of S.D. and N.D. and is certified in Applied Functional Science (CAFS), which gives him specialized training in assessing and treating human movement.

When asked why he wanted to become a chiropractor, he said “I always knew that I wanted to do something in healthcare. Then when I was a sophomore in high school I  was in a rollover car accident and began having neck pain and headaches following the accident. A friend recommended I see a chiropractor and after my first treatment, I knew that’s what I wanted to be,” commented Dozark. 

His techniques are primarily diversified but occasionally he will use activator and Thompson Drop techniques. 

“I also utilize soft tissue techniques including Active Muscle Release, Graston and Cross Friction Manual Therapy. In addition to the chiropractic adjustment and soft tissue, I also incorporate some functional and dynamic stretching and exercises to improve overall movement.,” stated Dozark.

Comments are closed.

  • Successful summer reading program at the Parker Public Library

    September 30th, 2021
    by

    It was another successful Summer Reading Program at the Parker Public Library!  There were 101 participants who together read nearly […]

    Twisted Pine Lodge now open

    September 30th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Welcome to Twisted Pine Lodge, where family and friends can spend a lazy afternoon connecting by […]

    This is only a drill

    September 30th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer A full-scale exercise is a lengthy event creating real-life scenarios using equipment and personnel upon an […]

    Honoring teachers with a “Top bird award”

    September 30th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Chances are everyone has been impacted by a teacher in more than one way. Teachers put […]

    Homecoming wrap-up

    September 30th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Parker Homecoming events included field day, a parade, and football. Each Field Day was organized by […]

  • Parker FFA Land Judging Contest

    September 30th, 2021
    by

    Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor The Parker FFA is participating in SD Agricutltural Education Land Judging Contest. On September 16 […]

    `Swan Lake’ development denied

    September 22nd, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer It all came down to the details when the Turner County board of commissioners met regarding […]

    Parker City Council regular meeting held

    September 22nd, 2021
    by

    Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor The regular meeting of the Parker City Council was held on Monday evening, September 13 […]

    Parker vendor fair spawns return of the Turtle Races

    September 22nd, 2021
    by

    Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor Turtle Days is an event that started back in the 70’s in Parker.  It was […]

    Parts shortage will keep auto parts rising

    September 22nd, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Back in the spring, it appeared a shortage of computer chips had sent auto prices soaring. […]

  • What’s Happening

    Pheasants fall in homecoming clash

    Shane Merrill | Sports The Parker football team welcomed Sioux Valley to town last Friday night, facing off against the […]

    7th grade runner-up at Wagner

    Chester, Baltic top Parker in conference volleyball

    Shane Merrill | Sports The Parker volleyball team continued another tough stretch last week, facing off against conference foes Chester […]