Parker welcomes new teachers

Dawn Rye | Writer

Austin Hurley

High School English

Austin Hurley lives in Sioux Falls with his wife Kaila, two daughters, Kollins, Gentri and their two dogs Blu and Cooper.

Hurley graduated from Sioux Falls Lincoln High School in 2009 and received his degree at the University of South Dakota – B.S in Criminal Justice and University of Northern Colorado – M.A. in Education.

Hurley said he will be teaching 10-12th grade English and take the reins as head boys basketball coach. He explained he wanted to work for the Parker School District because of the small community and close ties. It has been a goal of his to become a head basketball coach and Parker High School has given him that opportunity.

Hurley is most excited about education when it comes to teaching, building solid relationships with his students, seeing them develop and watching them grow as young adults.

“I wanted to be a teacher because I love to see others grow and develop themselves to get better at whatever it is they are trying to achieve. I also enjoy building strong relationships with the people I am around”, commented Hurley.

Hurley noted he is nervous about teaching in a new school as being “The New Kid in School.” He is a little nervous coming in not knowing any of the staff or students. However, he sees this as an opportunity to build new professional relationships with the staff and get to know his students.

Hurley said to create that bond with his students, he demonstrates that he has their best interest at heart. They won’t learn or listen to him unless they know he wants them to succeed in and out of the classroom. His goal as a teacher for the first year is to impact his students and learn all his students’ names. When Hurley is not teaching, he will be spending time with family, golfing, working out and watching movies.

Brandi Haase

Special Education

Previous student-teacher Brandi Haase returns to the Parker School District as the K-fourth special education teacher.

Haase is originally from Sioux Falls but currently lives outside of Parker with her husband, Lance, three-month-old son, Duane and dog, Phoebe.

She attended school at SDSU, where she received a BS in Early Childhood Education with a certification in Elementary Education and an endorsement in Special Education.

Haase previously taught student teaching and was a substitute teacher in the Parker School District and will work with the staff and students in the special education program.

She is excited to meet the new students she will be working with and learn how to meet their individual educational needs best.

Her goal is to provide a safe, fun learning environment for her students and help them develop skills to further them in their education at the elementary level while also building a positive relationship with them.

When she is not in the classroom, she enjoys spending time with family, going for walks, reading, or drinking coffee.

Heather Hanson

Fifth grade

Heather Hanson graduated from the Parker School District in 2008 and received her teaching degree from South Dakota State University in 2013.

Hanson said this would be her ninth-year teaching fifth grade students and she wanted to work at the Parker School because she wanted to help give students an excellent education as she had received. She also wants to give back to the school and community that helped shaped whom she has become.

She explained that she wanted to become a teacher because she enjoys working with children and teaching them the necessary skills to become successful.

“I am most excited to get to know my students and their families. I am also excited to get to teach in the school that I grew up in and work with the amazing staff at Parker,” commented Hanson.

She is most nervous about getting to know the school and the new environment since it has changed since she graduated. She believes forming a relationship with her students is extremely important. At the beginning of the year, her class does “get to know each other” activities.

She likes to routinely check in with her students and share what is going on in their lives. Relationships with students and their families are one of the keys to a successful school year. Her goal is to get to know her students and their families. Another goal is to make learning fun and enjoyable in her classroom.

When Hanson is not teaching, she likes to spend time with her husband Russ (also a Parker graduate) and their two daughters, Sadie and Mackenzie. She also enjoys reading, watching movies and baking.

Janna Christiansen

High School special education

Janna Christiansen grew up in Lake Park, Iowa, about 20 minutes from Okoboji. She received her degree from the University of South Dakota in 2006 with a double major in elementary and special education. Christiansen was recently hired as the ninth-12th special education teacher for the 2021-22 school year.

She explained that after a dozen years or so working in other districts, an opening in special education came up and she decided to apply. It just made sense because Parker is where her family lives and her kids attend school.

Christiansen said she decided to be a teacher because after helping adults with disabilities during college, she grew to love helping people who needed extra support. Many times, the people who struggle the most are the ones to try the hardest.

She notes she is excited to help students figure out what they want to do after high school and help them know how to advocate for themselves. Her biggest challenge is learning all the kids’ names.

To help form a bond with her students, she will find things to relate to them.

Being open and honest with them about things she struggles with as well as helping them to understand what their limits are and what they excel in. Her goal is to get through her caseload and their IEPs, get to know her colleagues and form relationships with her students.

When Christiansen is not teaching, her three boys, ages six, eight and 10, are very active, so she’s going to their activities. She also enjoys camping, reading, playing games on her phone, volleyball and sitting on her back deck drinking coffee in the mornings.

Kelsey Williams

Elementary Resource

Kelsey Williams graduated from Parker High School in 2007 and received her elementary and special education degrees from Black Hills State University. Williams calls Parker home and with the small-town environment, wants her children to have the same positive experience she had when growing up. Williams was hired to teach fifth – eighth-grade resources. When she was hired, she jumped at the opportunity because Parker is a positive and growing school district that strives to meet the needs of the students. Williams noted that she feels privileged to be able to be a part of that experience.

She became a teacher to make a difference by providing a positive educational experience to students. Even though she worked at the Parker School last year, she is excited to build a positive relationship with students and staff, however, nervous about the new position roles.

Williams explained that to create a bond with her students, she will build a positive relationship in a safe and respectful environment. With her new position, she wants to positively impact students and make a difference, no matter how small and provide each student with a meaningful experience. When Williams is not teaching, she will be spending time with family, tending to her chickens, online shopping and watching reality TV.

Kyle Braun

High School Physical Education

Kyle Braun grew up in Ipswich and received his degree at Dakota State University, relocated to the Sioux Falls area and heard the Parker Community was terrific. Braun was recently hired as the new kindergarten – ninth-grade physical education teacher.

He decided to become a teacher to introduce new skills and activities to students to find something that helps promote a healthy lifestyle as they grow. Braun said his favorite part about teaching is when students have an “oh wow” moment when they learn a new skill.

He explained that he is most nervous about the initial process of students transitioning from a prior teacher to a new teacher. Braun noted he enjoys the challenge of finding what style of teaching helps students thrive. He finds time to get to know them by having conversations to create a bond with his students.

“I like students to know that mistakes are okay and a great way to learn,” commented Braun.

His goal is to develop healthy relationships with staff and for students to feel comfortable trying new skills.

When Braun is not teaching, he is enjoying anything sports/exercises related. He played amateur baseball in Freeman during the summertime.

Makenzie Dean

Second Grade

Makenzie Dean will take the reins of teaching second grade after veteran Laura Eickholt decided to spend more time with her newly born son and three daughters.

Dean grew up in Parker and graduated from the Parker School District in 2017 and received her elementary/special education degree from the University of South Dakota.

Dean said she loved growing up in the Parker School because of the atmosphere and she believed she had some excellent teachers. Her mentors were Jaci Holzwarth and Superintendent Donavan DeBoer.

She noted she is excited to be back in the Parker School District, getting to know her students and watch them grow in their learning. Dean said she believes that the administration is going to be very supportive along with other colleagues.

Her goals for the first year are to build good relationships with the students and help them learn and succeed. She will create the bond to help them learn by spending time with them and getting to know their personalities one on one and getting to know their interest.

When she is not teaching, she enjoys playing volleyball, hiking in the hills and watching Netflix.