Parker’s students continue to benefit from the Cornbelt Education Cooperative

By | Posted March 10th, 2021 |

Dawn Rye | Writer

The Cornbelt Education Cooperative consists of a group of school districts joined together to form an educational service unit authorized under South Dakota law. Their mission statement since 1979 has been to provide equal opportunities for programs to all students in speech-language and hearing services. 

According to Cornbelt Director Dean Kueter, a combination of local, state and federal (IDEA – Individuals with Disabilities Education Act) sources are explicitly designated for the regular and special education services. The cooperative acts as the fiscal agent for several federal programs. 

Kueter said members of the district provide special education and special education-related services to children ages 0-21 by testing them to determine special education eligibility from psychological service, speech therapy, physical and occupational therapy services. This allows the members of the school district to help all children reach their potential. From three to five year old, 14 students were accessed in the spring of 2019. 

In the nine-member school districts, there are approximately 3,000 students, with about 500 students receiving some special education services. There were 15 three to five year old students that were accessed in spring of 2019. 

Traditionally screenings are held in the spring.  Because of COVID, they had to push spring 2020 screenings back to fall 2020 (which some families may have still been hesitant about attending).  

If parents want their children to be part of the screenings, they should contact their local school district.

“We encourage all families to register, even if they do not have any major concerns,” noted Kueter. 

Superintendent Donavan DeBoer said the cooperative part is the important part.  It allows for the school to have special education staff, specifically psychologists to do the special education testing, Speech/Language Therapists, Physical Therapists and Occupational Therapists to work with students when they need them to.  He explained the cooperative has nine schools that share the cost of all of these positions, because any one  schools wouldn’t be able to afford the staff on their own.

Parents interested in receiving more information on the Cornbelt services need to work with their local school district or contact the Cornbelt staff. Kueter said that their services are essential because all children have a right to receive a Free Appropriate Public Education (FAPE).  Children must have early intervention services to help them reach their potential.  

Comments are closed.

  • More changes possible in Parker sports

    March 10th, 2021
    by

    Shane Merrill | Writer Parker High School athletics will make another change next season, if proposals from the South Dakota […]

    Par Mar Bluff building road relationship with county

    March 10th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Ryan Wieman told the county he wanted to discuss an opportunity regarding Par Mar Bluff, the […]

    Paying it forward

    March 10th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer The simplest way to define “pay it forward” is that when someone does something for someone, […]

    Shop, Shoot and Eat

    March 5th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Chances are you’ve visited a thrift store before. Maybe you’ve gone thrift shopping for a costume […]

    Fate of the empty lots on Main Street

    March 5th, 2021
    by

    Julia Johnson | Staff Intern The two empty lots on Main Street—symbolic of businesses gone by— have been claimed by […]

  • Hammer called to serve at First Presbyterian Church

    March 5th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer For many, the most important thing a pastor does is stand at a pulpit every Sunday […]

    No election to be held

    March 5th, 2021
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor Petitions for candidates interested in running for the Parker School board or the Parker city […]

    Parker students staying dedicated through second semester

    February 26th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer High school honor roll serves students’ purpose to assess their academic performance and establish future goals. […]

    What a difference a week makes

    February 26th, 2021
    by

    Monday sun shone on the Parker city sign on the side of city hall displaying quite the difference a week […]

    Emergency department receives grant for updated equipment

    February 26th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioner meeting, a motion was made to approve the grant application […]

  • What’s Happening

    Jim Hopf

    66  Friday, Feb. 26 Hurley  James John Hopf was born on Feb. 8, 1955 at Viborg to Harvey and Sophia […]

    Brenda Luikens Dobbe

    67  Tuesday, March 2 Parker  Brenda Ann Luikens was born on Oct. 13, 1953, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton […]

    Vincent “Dean” Wittrock

    91 Thursday, March 3 Marion  Vincent Wittrock was born Feb. 1, 1930 near Canistota to Arthur and Louise (Hinrichs) Wittrock.  […]