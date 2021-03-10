Parker’s students continue to benefit from the Cornbelt Education Cooperative

Dawn Rye | Writer

The Cornbelt Education Cooperative consists of a group of school districts joined together to form an educational service unit authorized under South Dakota law. Their mission statement since 1979 has been to provide equal opportunities for programs to all students in speech-language and hearing services.

According to Cornbelt Director Dean Kueter, a combination of local, state and federal (IDEA – Individuals with Disabilities Education Act) sources are explicitly designated for the regular and special education services. The cooperative acts as the fiscal agent for several federal programs.

Kueter said members of the district provide special education and special education-related services to children ages 0-21 by testing them to determine special education eligibility from psychological service, speech therapy, physical and occupational therapy services. This allows the members of the school district to help all children reach their potential. From three to five year old, 14 students were accessed in the spring of 2019.

In the nine-member school districts, there are approximately 3,000 students, with about 500 students receiving some special education services. There were 15 three to five year old students that were accessed in spring of 2019.

Traditionally screenings are held in the spring. Because of COVID, they had to push spring 2020 screenings back to fall 2020 (which some families may have still been hesitant about attending).

If parents want their children to be part of the screenings, they should contact their local school district.

“We encourage all families to register, even if they do not have any major concerns,” noted Kueter.

Superintendent Donavan DeBoer said the cooperative part is the important part. It allows for the school to have special education staff, specifically psychologists to do the special education testing, Speech/Language Therapists, Physical Therapists and Occupational Therapists to work with students when they need them to. He explained the cooperative has nine schools that share the cost of all of these positions, because any one schools wouldn’t be able to afford the staff on their own.

Parents interested in receiving more information on the Cornbelt services need to work with their local school district or contact the Cornbelt staff. Kueter said that their services are essential because all children have a right to receive a Free Appropriate Public Education (FAPE). Children must have early intervention services to help them reach their potential.