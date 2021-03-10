Paying it forward

By | Posted March 10th, 2021 |

Dawn Rye | Writer

The simplest way to define “pay it forward” is that when someone does something for someone, instead of paying that person back directly, someone passes it on to another person instead. 

One local man wanted a place where people could go in Turner County to ask for help without fear and judgment regarding their situation. The group is about caring, helping and supporting others. 

Chad Davis said he started the “Paying it Forward” Facebook page because there, he wanted more positivity in this world with all the negativity. 

“There is plenty of good out there.  Sometimes, we just need to be reminded of it,” commented Davis. 

He explained he belongs to some Sioux Falls “Pay it Forward” groups and has seen the good they can do to help others. Davis stated he searched and had no luck finding a place in Parker or Turner County. Davis noted he felt that trying to start one wouldn’t hurt and could hopefully provide some good. 

He said during his time of need, strangers reached out and helped in and he would like to do the same by paying it forward in any way that he is able. Davis explained the website had become a place centered on the mission of doing good. He stated the goal is to be another group to add to the Turner County groups that help others. Davis noted the difference is the 100 percent positivity with no judgment, no shaming and all support. 

He explained he is working toward monthly challenges to post for the members to help keep the positivity rolling. Davis said for the month of February, the challenge was to offer to pick up the tab for a stranger. He noted this could include a cup of coffee, filling someone’s gas tank, or paying for someone’s meal with the possibilities are endless. 

“Let’s put some much needed good out into this world,” commented Davis. 

Residents are encouraged to offer free items or suggest another way for assistance and updates on events that could help people in need. The goal is to assist anyone in need if we as a group can do so.

Comments are closed.

  • More changes possible in Parker sports

    March 10th, 2021
    by

    Shane Merrill | Writer Parker High School athletics will make another change next season, if proposals from the South Dakota […]

    Par Mar Bluff building road relationship with county

    March 10th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Ryan Wieman told the county he wanted to discuss an opportunity regarding Par Mar Bluff, the […]

    Parker’s students continue to benefit from the Cornbelt Education Cooperative

    March 10th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer The Cornbelt Education Cooperative consists of a group of school districts joined together to form an […]

    Shop, Shoot and Eat

    March 5th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Chances are you’ve visited a thrift store before. Maybe you’ve gone thrift shopping for a costume […]

    Fate of the empty lots on Main Street

    March 5th, 2021
    by

    Julia Johnson | Staff Intern The two empty lots on Main Street—symbolic of businesses gone by— have been claimed by […]

  • Hammer called to serve at First Presbyterian Church

    March 5th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer For many, the most important thing a pastor does is stand at a pulpit every Sunday […]

    No election to be held

    March 5th, 2021
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor Petitions for candidates interested in running for the Parker School board or the Parker city […]

    Parker students staying dedicated through second semester

    February 26th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer High school honor roll serves students’ purpose to assess their academic performance and establish future goals. […]

    What a difference a week makes

    February 26th, 2021
    by

    Monday sun shone on the Parker city sign on the side of city hall displaying quite the difference a week […]

    Emergency department receives grant for updated equipment

    February 26th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioner meeting, a motion was made to approve the grant application […]

  • What’s Happening

    Jim Hopf

    66  Friday, Feb. 26 Hurley  James John Hopf was born on Feb. 8, 1955 at Viborg to Harvey and Sophia […]

    Brenda Luikens Dobbe

    67  Tuesday, March 2 Parker  Brenda Ann Luikens was born on Oct. 13, 1953, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton […]

    Vincent “Dean” Wittrock

    91 Thursday, March 3 Marion  Vincent Wittrock was born Feb. 1, 1930 near Canistota to Arthur and Louise (Hinrichs) Wittrock.  […]