Dawn Rye | Writer

The simplest way to define “pay it forward” is that when someone does something for someone, instead of paying that person back directly, someone passes it on to another person instead.

One local man wanted a place where people could go in Turner County to ask for help without fear and judgment regarding their situation. The group is about caring, helping and supporting others.

Chad Davis said he started the “Paying it Forward” Facebook page because there, he wanted more positivity in this world with all the negativity.

“There is plenty of good out there. Sometimes, we just need to be reminded of it,” commented Davis.

He explained he belongs to some Sioux Falls “Pay it Forward” groups and has seen the good they can do to help others. Davis stated he searched and had no luck finding a place in Parker or Turner County. Davis noted he felt that trying to start one wouldn’t hurt and could hopefully provide some good.

He said during his time of need, strangers reached out and helped in and he would like to do the same by paying it forward in any way that he is able. Davis explained the website had become a place centered on the mission of doing good. He stated the goal is to be another group to add to the Turner County groups that help others. Davis noted the difference is the 100 percent positivity with no judgment, no shaming and all support.

He explained he is working toward monthly challenges to post for the members to help keep the positivity rolling. Davis said for the month of February, the challenge was to offer to pick up the tab for a stranger. He noted this could include a cup of coffee, filling someone’s gas tank, or paying for someone’s meal with the possibilities are endless.

“Let’s put some much needed good out into this world,” commented Davis.

Residents are encouraged to offer free items or suggest another way for assistance and updates on events that could help people in need. The goal is to assist anyone in need if we as a group can do so.