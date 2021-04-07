Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccine distribution

PIERRE – The South Dakota Department of Health announced the statewide move to Phase 2 of South Dakotas’ COVID-19 vaccination plan beginning Monday, April 5.. With this move, vaccines will be made available to any state resident, 16 years and older, in addition to any persons from Phase 1 who have not yet chosen to be vaccinated.

“Given our efficient and orderly vaccination distribution efforts and increased allocation, we are delighted to open up Phase 2 starting Monday,” said Kim Malsam-Rysdon, Secretary of Health. “Without a doubt, this is testament to the hard work and dedication of our frontline workers, our healthcare and pharmacy partners and the staff at the Department of Health. I encourage all South Dakotans to schedule their vaccination today.”

South Dakota remains a leader in vaccination efforts, at both the regional and national level. As of press time, approximately 43 percent of the state population had received at least 1-dose and over 28 percent of the state’s population has completed their full series.

To get the most up to date COVID-19 data, updated daily, please visit the Department of Health dashboard.