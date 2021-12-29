Pheasant Family fun day held

Everly Schulte smiles as she grabs a chunk of ice during recess with warm winter temperatures outside. Photo/Dawn Rye

Dawn Rye | Writer

Pheasant Family fun day, a school tradition that has become an essential part of the students and staff members in the Parker School District. This year’s Pheasant Family fun day was held on Tuesday, Dec. 21, a day filled with fun activities for elementary students and high school students to break up the routine of school before Christmas break.

High school students started off the morning by being paired up with one elementary student or group. Each group had a different opportunity to make Christmas cards, participate in extensive group activities in the gym, or play outside in the snow.