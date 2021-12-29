Pheasant Family fun day held

By | Posted December 29th, 2021 |

Everly Schulte smiles as she grabs a chunk of ice during recess with warm winter temperatures outside. Photo/Dawn Rye

Dawn Rye | Writer

Pheasant Family fun day, a school tradition that has become an essential part of the students and staff members in the Parker School District. This year’s Pheasant Family fun day was held on Tuesday, Dec. 21, a day filled with fun activities for elementary students and high school students to break up the routine of school before Christmas break. 

High school students started off the morning by being paired up with one elementary student or group. Each group had a different opportunity to make Christmas cards, participate in extensive group activities in the gym, or play outside in the snow.

Comments are closed.

  • Sheriff’s Office continues to create transparency in the local communities

    December 29th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Trust and transparency in the workplace and the community have become more popular with people who […]

    Let 2021 go

    December 29th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer For the first time in a while, New Year’s Eve may feel like a glimpse of […]

    Remembering your mental health during the holiday season

    December 29th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer December is filled with holiday cheer, family gatherings, decorating for Christmas and reflecting on the things […]

    Operation Christmas shoebox

    December 29th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Shoebox gifts go to the ends of the earth to children in some of the hardest […]

    Parker City Council tackles Cannabis and Concerns

    December 29th, 2021
    by

    Medical Cannabis Ordinances pass City Council vote Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor There were two Ordinances on the agenda at […]

  • Parker City Council members voice concerns

    December 29th, 2021
    by

    The regular monthly meeting of the Parker City Council took place on Monday, December 13 at 7:00 p.m. All council […]

    Weird weather strikes this December

    December 29th, 2021
    by

    Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor Phil Collins nailed it, as his song goes, I can feel it in the air […]

    Parker School Board discuss the small pieces of a full sports co-op with Marion

    December 29th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer When it comes to high school, co-op schools can help build and create a program in […]

    Honoring a dad, best friend and coach

    December 29th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer For some, being a good man means asking for help when you need it. Others say […]

    Live like Marlys

    December 16th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer ‘Tis the “season of giving,” and we all know what that means, spending money on Christmas […]

  • What’s Happening

    Huskies overpower Pheasants

    By Shane Merrill | Sports Capping off a busy week the Parker girls traveled to Elk Point-Jefferson last Thursday night […]

    Missed free throws sink Pheasants

    By Shane Merrill | Sports Directly after the girls game the Parker boys were set to face the Elk Point-Jefferson […]

    Wrestlers face stiff competition at EPJ

    The Parker wrestling team traveled with limited numbers to Elk Point-Jefferson last weekend facing some of their fiercest competition to […]