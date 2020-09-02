PHS Homecoming next week

Parker School will be celebrating Homecoming Week Monday, Sept. 7 – Friday, Sept. 11. Events get underway on Monday, Sept. 7 with Coronation at 7:30 p.m. in the big gym. Masks are recommended. On Friday, Sept. 11, a royalty drive by parade will be held at 4:30 p.m on the summer parade route. The Homecoming football game will get underway at 7 p.m. against Menno/Marion.

Homecoming candidates were chosen early in the week and are, standing, from left: Shelby Lang, Morgen Carlson, Cierra Mohr, Breana Jensen and Grace DeWald. Seated from left is: Geoffrey Dunkelberger, Brandt Marsh, Lane Wieman, Colby Olson and Zanto Centeno. Photo/Sarah Ebeling