PHS Homecoming next week

By | Posted September 2nd, 2020 |

Parker School will be celebrating Homecoming Week Monday, Sept. 7 – Friday, Sept. 11. Events get underway on Monday, Sept. 7 with Coronation at 7:30 p.m. in the big gym. Masks are recommended. On Friday, Sept. 11, a royalty drive by parade will be held at 4:30 p.m on the summer parade route. The Homecoming football game will get underway at 7 p.m. against Menno/Marion. 

Homecoming candidates were chosen early in the week and are, standing, from left: Shelby Lang, Morgen Carlson, Cierra Mohr, Breana Jensen and Grace DeWald. Seated from left is: Geoffrey Dunkelberger, Brandt Marsh, Lane Wieman, Colby Olson and Zanto Centeno.  Photo/Sarah Ebeling

Comments are closed.

  • Zoning director retires after 20 years of service

    September 2nd, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer After 20 years serving as the Turner County Zoning Director Faye Dubbelde has retired from her […]

    Wirt discussed community room policy

    September 2nd, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting Extension Secretary Chris Wirt discussed the community room policy. […]

    Fall cleanup scheduled

    September 2nd, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Residents who are participating in the “Fall Cleanup” event are encouraged to have all their items […]

    Fatal crash North of Hurley

    September 2nd, 2020
    by

    One person died Sunday night in a two-vehicle crash north of Hurley.  Dennis Schrock, Freeman, was driving a 2011 Chrysler […]

    Hole in One

    September 2nd, 2020
    by

  • Fire Department awarded

    September 2nd, 2020
    by

    Ribbon cutting celebration

    September 2nd, 2020
    by

    Technical Colleges still accepting UpSkill applicants

    August 26th, 2020
    by

    PIERRE – Technical colleges in South Dakota are still accepting applicants to the UpSkill program, an effort announced by Governor […]

    Marion American Legion donate proceeds from 2nd Amendment poker run

    August 26th, 2020
    by

    The Marion American Legion Post #235 presented a check for $1,000 to Sean Adams, manager of the Wings of Valor […]

    Teaching tomorrow’s leaders

    August 26th, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling |  Managing Editor Over 20 years ago, in Grace Lutheran Church, Hearts in Mind Preschool began. And since […]

  • What’s Happening

    Mildred Kurth

    80 Salem Monday, March 23 Mildred Schultz was born July 2, 1939 near Bridgewater, to Gust and Emelia (Juhnke) Schultz.  […]

    Parker opens with sweep of IW

    Shane Merrill | Sports Writer The Parker volleyball squad opened their 2020-2021 campaign with a 3-0 victory, working the bugs […]

    Parker football wins nail biter against ELB

    Shane Merrill | Sports Writer The Parker football team survived a fierce comeback last Friday night, picking up their first […]