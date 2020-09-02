Pioneer Memorial donates hand sanitizers to local schools

Anna Husman, CNP at the Parker Medical Clinic and Kecia Christensen, Pioneer Memorial Clinic Manager distributing the sanitizers to the Parker School and providing them to Mrs. Janelle Johnson, Junior High / High School Principal.

Dawn Rye | Writer

Recently Anna Husman, CNP at the Parker Medical Clinic and Kecia Christensen, Pioneer Memorial Clinic Manager, distributed backpack hand sanitizers to several schools in Turner County. 

According to Marketing Coordinator, Nancy Brockmueller 1,800 hand sanitizers were distributed to Parker, Viborg-Hurly, Centerville and Irene – Wakonda schools. She explained all students pre-k – 12 grade along with staff, received a bottle. 

Brockmueller noted COVID had changed the world and students and staff had to adapt to the new normal. 

“We wanted to show our support during these times and wanted to give something to welcome kids back to school and remind them to stay safe and healthy,” commented Brockmueller. 

She explained students were sent home with flyers to inform them if they do not feel well, the COVID test is available at the Viborg Clinic with same-day results.

