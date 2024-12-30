Pioneer Memorial Hospital announces Employee of the Month for December

Glen Danielsen, Resident Assistant for Pioneer Memorial Hospital & Health Services, has been named as the December Employee of the Month. Glen started working at Pioneer Memorial in January 2024.In Glen’s role, he is responsible for assisting residents at Pioneer Inn with their daily activities. He administers medications, serves supper meals and assists residents with…
