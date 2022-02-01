The past few weeks’ staff from Pioneer Memorial Hospital & Health Services have been attending basketball games in our community and handing out at-home COVID-19 test kits. Thank you to everyone that stopped by to pick some up!

Residents had a great time celebrating Valentine’s Day this week! They enjoyed delicious treats while crowning the king & queen’s in their areas, listened to Valentine’s Day music, and enjoyed playing bingo. The Villa residents gave some great Valentine’s Day advice. Congratulations to our Valentine’s Day Kings & Queens this year at Pioneer Memorial!

Nursing Home Royalty: Carol Wash

Pioneer Haven Royalty: Wanda Sorensen

Pioneer Inn Royalty: Shirley Jensen & Art Wirth

Pioneer Villa Royalty: Alene Wiebesiek & Harold Spomer

To help celebrate Super Bowl LVI this past week staff dressed up in their favorite team apparel!! Also, residents and staff enjoyed some All Star Pork Meatballs for super bowl snack! Also this past week our staff celebrated the Winter Olympics by wearing RED, WHITE and BLUE.