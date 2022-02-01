Pioneer Memorial Hospital & Health Services

By | Posted 6 hours ago |

The past few weeks’ staff from Pioneer Memorial Hospital & Health Services have been attending basketball games in our community and handing out at-home COVID-19 test kits. Thank you to everyone that stopped by to pick some up!  

Residents had a great time celebrating Valentine’s Day this week! They enjoyed delicious treats while crowning the king & queen’s in their areas, listened to Valentine’s Day music, and enjoyed playing bingo. The Villa residents gave some great Valentine’s Day advice. Congratulations to our Valentine’s Day Kings & Queens this year at Pioneer Memorial!

Nursing Home Royalty:  Carol Wash

Pioneer Haven Royalty:  Wanda Sorensen

Pioneer Inn Royalty:  Shirley Jensen & Art Wirth

Pioneer Villa Royalty:  Alene Wiebesiek & Harold Spomer

To help celebrate Super Bowl LVI this past week staff dressed up in their favorite team apparel!! Also, residents and staff enjoyed some All Star Pork Meatballs for super bowl snack! Also this past week our staff celebrated the Winter Olympics by wearing RED, WHITE and BLUE.

Comments are closed.

  • Future ambulance district back up for discussion

    6 hours ago
    by

    Melissa Schultz |Writer Roughly 10 months ago, City of Lennox administrator Nate Vander Plaats spoke with the Turner County commissioners […]

    Applauding our School Board Members

    6 hours ago
    by

    South Dakota School Board Recognition Week is the time to recognize the men and women who dedicate their time and […]

    School Board discussed the outlook for Phase II building project

    6 hours ago
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer In May of 2021, the Parker School District discussed the preliminary cost for Phase I of […]

    Parker students celebrated FCCLA week

    6 hours ago
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer FCCLA, Family, Career and Community Leaders of America. FCCLA offers intra-curricular resources and opportunities to pursue […]

    Turner County Fatal Crash

    6 hours ago
    by

    What:    Two-Vehicle Crash Where:  Intersection of 269th Street and 446th Avenue. Three miles west of Monroe, S.D. When:   […]

  • Two People Extracted After Turner County Accident

    6 hours ago
    by

    Two individuals escaped with only minor injuries after an accident with a propane truck southeast of Freeman Saturday. According to […]

    PARKER PRIDE

    6 hours ago
    by

    Chief Ford mourned in Turner County

    7 hours ago
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Friends and family remembered the man who “bridged a gap for brotherhood and unity” who died […]

    In case you missed it

    7 hours ago
    by

    Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor The Parker City Council meeting was held on Monday, February 7 at the City Office.  […]

    Goose vs. Gander

    7 hours ago
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer A recent social media post surrounding a local junkyard operation raised legal questions. Why is it […]

  • What’s Happening

    Jeffery Bruce Almond

    67 Formerly from Hurley Feb. 16 Jeffrey Bruce Almond, 67 of Indianapolis,Indiana, formerly of Hurley S.D. passed away Feb 16, […]

    Sue Dannenbring Schlomer

    62 Parker Jan. 24 Sue Dannenbring Schlomer was born to Warren “Bud” and Donna (Merrill) Dannenbring on September 2, 1960. […]

    Parker 7th graders Champions at Parkston

     Shane Merrill | Sports The Parker seventh graders continued their fine season last weekend, taking first place in the Parkston […]