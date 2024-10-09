Pioneer Memorial to host 65h Anniversary & Health Fair

Pioneer Memorial Hospital & Health Services is celebrating its 65th Anniversary in conjunction with their Health Fair on Monday, October 14 from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. The event will include a blood, lab direct test specials, blood pressure check, vision screening, skin cancer check, CPR demonstration and much…