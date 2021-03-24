Proposed events center by the numbers

Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor

Editor’s note: In last week’s two articles, one from the city council meeting and one from the event’s center committee, the proposed events center was discussed. What it would entail and what it could bring to the community was explained. This article, a continuation of the series, includes the numbers that it would take and how the city would be affected.

The City of Parker knows that a million dollar project would be a huge investment. But, they also feel that the proposed events center would be a huge economic benefit to the community.

City finance officer Adam Jans explained that with all the city has done in the past five years as far as paying off debt, paying cash for projects and continuing to move forward, all while increasing their cash balance, that it’s possible.

Jans said that the city does not want residents to think that other projects that the city has planned, or is looking at, would sit on the back burner because of the expenses brought forth by this facility. He noted the proposed events center would be able to be built and funded in addition to the current budgeted items.

“The general public does not know how far the city has come in the past five years due to financial and fiscal responsibility,” said Jans.

In regards to how far they have come, in the past five years, the city’s cash balance is up over $1.3 million. In December 2015, the city had $174,682.95 on hand. This February, they had $1,493,831.43 on hand.

“A collaborative effort of both fine tuning the budget and not over spending money that wasn’t there has resulted in positive cash flow and less debt for the city,” said Jans.

Between paying off debt and completing projects that were paid for by cash on hand, just over $712,000 worth of expenses has been done in the past five years. Items include three loans paid off totaling over $225,000 and nearly $490,000 worth of improvements including a new pool liner, new city office, new ambulance and the payment of Phase 2 of the lighting project.

Also completed in the last five years are three major projects by the city equaling almost $2.4 million, which has been paid through loans and a bond.

Jans explained that due to the city’s due diligence, he firmly believes that the city can be both proactive in its continuation of construction of infrastructure and focus on economic development, all at the same time increasing resident’s quality of town life for all ages.

For the proposed events center, the city’s plan is to bond the project at $1 million. By doing a bond, it would be a minimum of a 20-year payment plan, where the city would spend approximately $60,000 per year without ever raising the resident’s property taxes to pay for this facility.