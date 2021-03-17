Proposed events center to be built in Parker

Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor

A month ago, when Parker Mayor Ron Nelson contacted a small group of citizens with the idea of an events center in town, the group quickly got to work. Mark Kasten, Ryan Wieman, Peggy Berens, Mike VanVliet, Chad Aeschlimann, Trent Kutcha and Mike Sheaffer were part of the committee that represented a wide range of groups. Nelson told the task force to look into the project and access the needs the community had been communicating to him.

Wieman explained that Nelson and others recognized a need for this as they continue to work with the same amount of space, but with so many more kids.

Parker School District is currently working towards an addition which will ultimately add another gym to their facility, helping with the ever increasing demand for extracurricular activities, which are not just limited to sports activities.

Wieman noted this proposed project, the group believes, would enhance the youth sports culture and allow kids to stay local and have more opportunities to participate, starting at an earlier age.

Kasten said that Nelson and others had the idea to create a building to offer space for so many different options.

The City of Parker explained that they have no plans to increase resident taxes but they do want to help pay for this much needed facility, along with the donations that come in to help cover expenses.

Wieman noted that when the conversation started, the building continued to evolve as did the needs for the youth and so many other generations that weren’t happening because they didn’t have the space for them.

The current community building, which sits on Parker’s Main Street, was built 30 years ago and Wieman said that it is fabulous but due to the needs of today and the change in culture, there is more desire for youth sports, fitness and activities that weren’t there 30 years ago.

And so, as the group started to design a building that would check the needs that was brought to the community, they started to elaborate and brain storm those ideas that would reach even more age groups.

Although the location of the building has not been a priority of the committee because the design and uses are more important, Wieman noted they did reach out to Mr. Tony Bello about purchasing the Parker Filter Plant, but at this time, he isn’t ready to sell.

From a community center, to concert hall, to basketball courts, volleyballs games, fundraising events, indoor baseball practice, community gatherings, walking lanes and youth wrestling, this 80x200x20 center will be able to serve the needs of so many different generations. The center will have three defined areas that will serve the needs of all, complete with a full kitchen, bathrooms and multi-use areas that could accommodate a wide range of activities for all ages and group sizes. Also included in the design will be a mezzanine to enhance spectator’s viewing experience said Wieman.

Depending on the event, anywhere from 250 people watching a sporting event, to 500 people watching a concert, could easily be seated in the facility.

“Although this building may not look huge, the design concept tried to maximize all the space without going too large and having wasted areas,” said Wieman. “It will be about a quarter of the size of the old filter plant building near the sports complex.”

He continued, “In designing this facility, we felt it was important to enhance the spectator experience as well as the participants.”

Kasten said that all of the members of the committee took some of their experiences from their kids’ activities and took all of that into consideration when working on making this the best facility for the community. This concept plan, that was presented to the Parker City Council last week, has not been given final approval and no final decisions on any parts of it have been made yet.

Wieman explained that although a majority of the funding for the project will be financed through the city, the committee is working to secure additional funding through the private sector by utilizing advertising and donation money from local citizens and businesses that want to support the project. Wieman noted he has already had several verbal commitments from both local businesses and private individuals.

He continued, noting that they have not spent enough time or resources to be able to show a plan of how the private funding would be laid out, but more will come as the project evolves.

Kasten and Wieman explained that with multiple courts, it could open the town up to host different youth tournaments at the facility.

“These activities would include youth wrestling, volleyball and basketball. These tournaments are a great opportunity for the rec department to raise money to enhance the program going into the future. These teams pay entry fees and we would be allowed to collect a gate fee which would help fund the ongoing maintenance and upkeep of this facility,” said Wieman.

Another benefit of the facility Kasten said, would be its selling point. He noted with Sioux Falls pushing further towards Parker, the center would be another reason a young family would want to relocate here.

Wieman agreed that the facility would be a great opportunity to allow kids to be able to participate in youth activities.

“This is an extension of our community rec leagues already offered through the city. It is a participation and community enhancement league. If parents are looking for competitive, pay to play leagues, we will still encourage them to go to SF,” said Wieman.

The group that was put together has spent countless hours the past month gathering information for this project. Next month, they will present a more refined plan to the city council. Anyone with questions or suggestions is encouraged to reach out to any of the members on the committee.

“This project will continue to evolve with community input and more information gathering. What the city council was presented last Monday was, for lack of better words, the first draft,” said Kasten and Wieman.

“We hope this project will improve with more community input,” continued Wieman.

The goal of the task force, the duo said, was to offer as many multi-generational opportunities on the least amount of dollars.

“While many of us on the task force felt this building should be larger in size, the cost was always in mind when trying to make the design. We left opportunities to have additions in the future if we find the need is there for more space,” Wieman said.

But, besides just having a new facility, they feel that it is more about getting to know the community and meet new people than it is about the activities inside the building.

“We live in a world where we live behind a screen and this allows us to get back in front of people face to face and get to know them on a different level, more like a neighbor,” said Wieman and Kasten.

Wieman explained that while as a committee, they are zealous to believe that a project like this could be completed by winter 2021, it is more important to make sure that the design, location and community approval is all in place before they even break ground.

He continued, “We feel that we have several qualified contractors in the area to bid this project which will allow us to be able to construct a facility like this on a realistic and competitive cost.”

To see a copy of the proposed plan, stop by the city office.