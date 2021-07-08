Reaching a milestone after 32 years of service

Dawn Rye | Writer

Whether big or small, a milestone can be reached with consistent achievements that add up over a 10- or 20-year span, equal something big such as retirement. For Anita Koller, her hard work and dedication help her reach her future goal, retirement.

After 32 years of serving the local community Koller or as people call her (Petey), will retire after 32 years of service working in the bank industry as a Universal Banker.

Koller explained that her banking career started right after graduating from high school at First National Bank in Sioux Falls. She went to Hurley State Bank before returning to Sioux Falls to use her skills at Norwest Bank until a job opportunity opened up in her hometown.

During her banking career, she has enjoyed her co-workers, working with the public and her wide variety of duties as there was always something new. She noted some changes over the years have been on how banking transactions were done based on technology, based troubleshooting and customer service.

Some advice Koller offers people wanting to work in the banking industry is to be open to change because the banking world is ever-changing.

Koller said she would miss her awesome team of co-workers at River’s Edge Bank and the customers that walked in the doors. Now that Koller is officially retired, she hopes she and her husband Tom can spend more time with family and travel. The couple is very excited about the next chapter of their lives.