Rebuilding-Deputy Roester is sworn in

(L-R) Acting Sheriff Jamie Buteyn, Tia Roester, States Attorney Katelynn Hoffman (photo/Donna Rumbaugh) Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor On Thursday, September 21, 2023, Deputy Tia Roester was officially sworn in to join the Turner County Sheriff Department roster. She recited her oath to States Attorney Katelynn Hoffman, who just two days prior also swore in…