Record breaking snow

By | Posted December 16th, 2021 |

Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor

While it may not actually be the first snow of the season, it was the first BIG snowstorm so far.  A record-breaking system rolled through most of South Dakota on Friday, December 10, dumping anywhere from eight to 10 inches of snow in our local area which includes Emery, Canistota, Marion and Parker.  According to the National Weather Service, it was the fifth highest single-day snowfall for December on record.  The highest amount of snow received in one day in December was 12 inches on December 22, back in 1968.

The system began rolling through early in the morning as it made its way westward across the state.  Winds began to pick up late in the morning, although not heavy, the winds still caused poor visibility, prompting a travel advisory to be issued.  Schools in the area were called off in anticipation of the storm.

By noon, the snow was accumulating at the rate of about an inch an hour with no signs of letting up.  Keeping sidewalks and roadways cleared was a losing battle as the snow fell faster than it could  be cleared away.

As usual, the first big snow of the season brings fender benders and stuck vehicles.  A reminder to slow down and take your time.  Even seasoned South Dakotan’s need to get used to winter driving when the first round of winter strikes.  It is best to make sure you leave plenty of distance between you and the other guy.  Remember, South Dakota has had an influx of new residents in the past year, many who have never had to navigate a winter storm on the plains, so be courteous and drive defensively, not aggressively in winter conditions.

