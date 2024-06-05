Remembering D-Day 80 years later

A photo taken from the scrapbook of WWII veteran John Francis Backer shows aircraft used in the war. (Photo/Submitted) Monique R. Hurtado | Writer Today marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day—the largest naval, air and land operation in history. Operation Overlord, the codename for this amphibious assault, was the catalyst that the sparked the beginning…