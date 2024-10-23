Remembering Hazel

The Cougars Volleyball team dedicated last Monday’s game to the memory of Hazel Sherard, who passed away in a tragic farm accident this summer. (Front row) Charley Nelson, Jenna Graves, Aubree Schwartz, Isabelle Voog, Tatum Lyons, and Brooklyn Kessler. (Back row) Coach Rachel Christensen, Natali Blair, Presley Skonhovd, Addison Huth, Kyla Peterson, Danica Gordon, Olivia Hanson,…