Luke’s Mile is run during Hot Hurley Nights in honor of Luke Hansen, son of Bill and Barb Hansen who lost his life to cancer as a child. Many of Luke’s classmates come back each year to participate. Pictured are classmates Chase Mason, Sam Rabern, Seth Deneui, Blake Schroedermeier, Eli Boomgarden, and Jacob Knutson with…
Latest News
- 24th Annual Cornstock happening this Saturday in Wakonda
- Hot Hurley Nights lives up to its name
- Centerville Lewis Family Drug closes
- Parking Lot Party at Parker First Baptist Church
- Remembering Luke Hansen
- Marion youth attend 911 Kids Safety Program
- Helen Sorensen
- Norma Jeno Ackerman
- Richard Becker
- Janice “Jan” Koch