Remembering Randi Gerlach

Monique R. Hurtado | Staff writer Vivacious, bold, courageous, amazing mother—just a few of ways the friends and family described 20-year-old Randi Gerlach. Randi, the granddaughter of Karen Groeneveld, who is a resident of the Chancellor area and years long teacher at the Chancellor School. Randi Gerlach’s life was tragically cut short, last year, at…