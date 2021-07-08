Residents beware of the child tax credit scams

By | Posted July 8th, 2021 |

Dawn Rye | Writer

Starting Thursday, July 15 through December 2021, parents who qualify for the American Rescue Plan Act and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) would be sending monthly payments direct deposit, paper checks, or through debit cards. 

These payments advance on the child tax credit, which means eligible people will receive up to half of their child tax credit in these monthly payments and the other half when they file their 2021 taxes. For more information can be found at IRS.gov to see if parents meet the requirements, how much they may receive and how to address any problems. And have the option to unenroll from the advance payments program.

According to BBB Regional CEO Jim Hegarty, millions of people were sent into poverty by the pandemic and the American Rescue Plan Act would help many of those families. 

“However, families should be on the lookout for the tell-tale signs of scammers,” said Hegarty.

Turner County Deputy Presley explained that scams start in all different ways. Usual scams will ask for other payment forms that would not appear traditional. Some scams will request sending PayPal payments to an individual instead of the business or government entity. They ask people to purchase a pre-paid card and send the information to them either over the phone or by email. 

Helm said one essential thing for residents to remember to avoid becoming victims of the child tax scam is knowing the IRS will not contact people. IRS representatives will wait for a person to contact their office with questions. He noted that people need to ensure they are on the appropriate IRS website if any adjustments to the collections of their child tax credit. 

If someone believes they are being scammed, contact their local law enforcement agencies to report the scam. 

“I just encourage people never to give out any personal information if they feel unsure of the authenticity of the email, mail, or individual on the other end of the phone,” commented Helm.

Also, contact their bank and take the proper steps to ensure no further loss of money happens depending on what information is stolen from the individual.

Comments are closed.

  • All school reunion to be held

    July 8th, 2021
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor COVID canceled so many events last year, including Parker’s annual Alumni Banquet.  But this year, […]

    What to know about the latest child tax credit?

    July 8th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer The American Rescue Plan Act enacted in March authorized the expanded Child Tax Credit. Part of […]

    POET featured in film on environmental benefits of biofuels

    July 8th, 2021
    by

    POET, the world’s largest biofuels producer, appears in a new short film as part of the series Nature’s Building Blocks, […]

    Parker kids learn bicycle safety

    July 8th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Cycling is one of the many ways to get exercise, see the sights and reduce the […]

    Keeping your family safe during the Fourth of July

    July 8th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Holidays like Independence Day and other celebrations can be fun times with great memories. But making […]

  • Reaching a milestone after 32 years of service

    July 8th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Whether big or small, a milestone can be reached with consistent achievements that add up over […]

    Name released in Turner County fatal crash

    July 8th, 2021
    by

    LENNOX – A Chancellor woman has been identified as the person who died Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash west […]

    POET Biorefining – Chancellor awards $2,000 in Never Satisfied scholarships

    July 8th, 2021
    by

    POET Biorefining – Chancellor awarded $2,000 in grants through the 2021 Never Satisfied Community Grant Program. Two organizations were recipients […]

    Young dairy farmer celebrates National Dairy Month

    June 25th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye|Writer  There’s still plenty of opportunities available for young people to find their place on the dairy farm. However, […]

    Deputy auditor wraps up 29 years of serving Turner County

    June 25th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer  Retirement is not the end of the road. Instead, it marks the transition from working to […]

  • What’s Happening

    Parker blue now 14-0

    Fresh off their league tournament championship, the Parker blue squad won two more games last week, with one contest remaining […]

    Holly Buckman

    46 Friday, June 18, 2021 Parker Holly Buckman, 46, died unexpectedly, Friday, June 18, 2021 at the home of son, […]

    Pheasants Red holds off Lennox Butler for victory

    The Parker Red team got out to a strong start last Monday in Lennox going on a five run rally  […]