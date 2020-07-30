Rezoning permit recommended to county commissioners

During last week’s Turner County planning and zoning meeting, a motion was made to recommend Poll’s rezoning permit to county commissioners. 

Chairman Eric Meyer said the board did receive a certificate of a survey with a legal description for the three acres. 

Attorney Gary Ward explained the board received most of the information at the previous meeting. He noted the H1 survey was completed after the highway was widened. He commented the survey certificate is recordable and would be turned into the register of deeds office. 

State’s Attorney Katelynn Hoffman said the board is making a recommendation to the county commissioners. She explained the ordinance would include the legal description that would need to be published.

