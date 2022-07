Ribbon Cutting Held for Parkview Cottage

Renae Hansen | Writer The Viborg Development Corporation held a ribbon cutting for Parkview Cottage on Tuesday, June 21st. Pictured are (left to right) Sharon Wirth, Scott Larsen, Melissa Whiddon, Blaze Kilian holding daughter Nevaeh, Davee Kilian holding daughter Nadia, Anita Stephenson, Anne Christiansen, and Lisa Rudd. Even longtime residents of Viborg might have a…