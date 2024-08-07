Road closed signs became a familiar sight after flooding last June (Photo/Donna Rumbaugh) Donna Rumbaugh | Writer Back in June, residents of southeastern South Dakota endured endless rain and rising water. Realization quickly set in that many roads were closed, making travel more than difficult, and in most cases downright impossible. A simple trip to…
Latest News
- 24th Annual Cornstock another success
- Welcome the new fair manager
- Road closed signs finally come down on Hwy 44 bridge
- Leap to Alliance
- Hazel Sherard Memorial Poker Run
- Rural Irene couple attends Olympic games in Paris
- Meals with a Mission: One year later
- Weekly Commissioners meeting
- Lorraine Johnson
- Ken Hay