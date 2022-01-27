Robertson joins elite group of Parker basketball players

Carter Robertson holds the game ball that was presented to him after scoring his 1000th career point (photo Shane Merrill)

Carter Robertson joined an elite group of Parker basketball players last Saturday night in Flandreau, as he crossed the 1000-point threshold to join nine other former Pheasant players. The senior, who has played varsity since his freshman season has been a staple on the Parker roster the past three years helping lead Parker to the sweet 16 twice and a regional runner-up finish last season in a shoot-out against Wagner. Robertson has been averaging over 20 points per game this season, and has several career games over 30 points, including a career best 34 point performance last season. 

With six regular season games remaining, and potentially more in the post season, Robertson is expected to climb even higher on the list of top scorers for Pheasant basketball. Below is the current list of 1000-point career scorers as it stands Saturday, Jan. 22 2022:

1)    Rich Husman 1508 (1962)

2)    Mike Begeman 1471 (1975)

3)    Dale Husman 1409 (1966)

4)    Brett Meadors 1349 (1991)

5)    Jason Jefferis 1271 (1998)

6)    Jake Anderson 1156 (2014)

7)    Marshall Runge 1100 (1982)

8)    Ross Plucker 1090 (1983)

9)    Mark Christensen 1028 (1989)

10) Carter Robertson 1002  (2022)

