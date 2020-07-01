Roth’s driveway application approved

Dawn Rye | Writer

During last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting, a motionwas made to approve the driveway application for Gordan Roth.

Highway Superintendent Kent Austin said the only concern he has is Roth is buying old pipes, so he would have to inspect the project after completion.

Board member Mick Miller asked why is he purchasing old pipes?

Austin noted Roth would save $700.00.

Miller questions Austin if he inspects the project before installation or after?

Austin commented if the pipes don’t meet standards, he would have to tell him no. He explained he spoke with Roth and informed him the pipe needed to be 16 gauge and have safety ends with bars.