Rural Irene couple attends Olympic games in Paris

Aug 7, 2024 | Home, News

The group of travelers decked out in their USA gear as they head to the USA vs. China Women’s Volleyball Game at the Olympics in Paris last week. (Photo/Submitted) Renae Hansen | Managing Editor While most of us were watching the Olympic games from the comfort of our living rooms, local couple Danny and Penny…

This content is for Online Subscription and Back to School Special members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here