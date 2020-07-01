Saying goodbye to a piece of school history

By | Posted 5 hours ago |

On Monday, July 6, Troy Smith of Smith Tree Service started sawing limbs off the approximately 100-year-old tree in the middle of the Parker School playground. 
The tree, which has seen thousands of students pass by it, has been a source of shade, a gathering spot and even a friendship tree to so many through the years. 
According to Smith, the tree had received years of damage, causing the stump to deteriorate from the bottom up, even creating a large crack through it. 
(Photos/Dawn Rye)

Comments are closed.

  • Sheriff’s office received grant to hire deputy

    5 hours ago
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting, a motion was made to approve the grant for […]

    Local accidents include fatality

    5 hours ago
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, a Harrisburg teen has been identified as the […]

    Parker awarded $1,845.00 for mosquito control

    5 hours ago
    by

    PIERRE – More than 200 South Dakota cities, counties and tribes will share in $500,000 in grants intended to control […]

    The Fair will not go on

    July 1st, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor The Turner County Fairgrounds will sit idle next month when it comes time for the […]

    Merrill ‘s conditional use permit granted

    July 1st, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s planning and zoning meeting, Allen and Kristie Merrill petitioned the board to operate […]

  • Roth’s driveway application approved

    July 1st, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting, a motionwas  made to approve the driveway application for […]

    New requirements for hunting and fishing

    July 1st, 2020
    by

    Tammy Chamley |  Dells City Journal Editor The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department (GFP) is requiring the habitat […]

    Andersen retires after 38 years

    June 26th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Marlys Andersen started her career at the Turner County Courthouse in 1982 and on Tuesday, June […]

    Roth driveway application tabled

    June 26th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting, a motion was made to table Gordon Roth’s driveway […]

    Board revokes permit

    June 26th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Last week the Monroe Town Board and citizens addressed concerns regarding property issues. Board member Troy […]

  • What’s Happening

    Parker Blue 10U still perfect at 9-0

    Shane Merrill | Writer Parker Blue had another perfect showing last week, facing the #2 and #3 ranked teams in […]

    Nikki Lavonne Anderson Rowenhorst

    74 Thursday, June 25 Parker Nikki is the daughter of Gladys Wilson Anderson, Robert Montondo and Wallace Anderson and was […]

    Waldo Jorgensen

    93 Friday, June 19 Hurley Waldo Jorgensen was born on Dec. 13, 1926, in Viborg. Waldo married Marilyn Myreholt on […]