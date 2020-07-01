Saying goodbye to a piece of school history

Sheriff’s office received grant to hire deputy 5 hours ago

by admin Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting, a motion was made to approve the grant for […]

Local accidents include fatality 5 hours ago

by admin Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, a Harrisburg teen has been identified as the […]

Parker awarded $1,845.00 for mosquito control 5 hours ago

by admin PIERRE – More than 200 South Dakota cities, counties and tribes will share in $500,000 in grants intended to control […]

The Fair will not go on July 1st, 2020

by admin Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor The Turner County Fairgrounds will sit idle next month when it comes time for the […]