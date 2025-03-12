Saying goodbye to the courthouse

Mar 12, 2025 | Home, News

A pile of rubble is all that remains of the historic Turner County Courthouse. (Photo/Monique R. Hurtado) Monique R. Hurtado | writer The Turner County courthouse came tumbling down last month. It has been over a year since the issues of the 120-year-old courthouse were first revealed. Since then, the Turner County commissioners have worked…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here