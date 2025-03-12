A pile of rubble is all that remains of the historic Turner County Courthouse. (Photo/Monique R. Hurtado) Monique R. Hurtado | writer The Turner County courthouse came tumbling down last month. It has been over a year since the issues of the 120-year-old courthouse were first revealed. Since then, the Turner County commissioners have worked…
Latest News
- Tornadoes ready to take State B’s by storm!
- Marion’s Bear Care program receives state licensure, SD Community Foundation Grant
- History made at Bowlway Lanes
- Bringing home the Golden Megaphone
- Centerville Music Boosters and Music Department host Annual Pops Concert
- Saying goodbye to the courthouse
- Parker School Celebrates Read Across America with Dr Suess
- Turner County Weekly Commissioners meeting
- Beth E. Breen
- Lloyd L. Sorensen