Scandinavian Crafter’s Fair Features Homemade Gifts

Beautifully detailed wood cutouts are just one of the many homemade finds at the Scandinavian Crafters Fair in Viborg Renae Hansen | Writer Those of us who grew up with Scandinavian grandmothers know just how important making homemade crafts was to them. Walking into the Scandinavian Crafter’s Fair at the DBS Hall in Viborg feels…